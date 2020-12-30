Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 5.4%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.28. 108,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 105,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

