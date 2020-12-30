Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.39). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

