PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €69.00 by Nord/LB

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €69.00 ($81.18) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.60 ($101.88).

PUM opened at €91.92 ($108.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.37. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €92.32 ($108.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

