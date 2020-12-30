PumaPay Price Up 25.3% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene and Upbit. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $48,688.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

