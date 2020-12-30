Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $24.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 955,000 shares of company stock worth $18,723,835. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.