Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of PSTG opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

