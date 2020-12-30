Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading 10.9% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 1,576,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

