Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issued By William Blair

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

