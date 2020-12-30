Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0020

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. Qbao has a market cap of $128,521.50 and approximately $53,282.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.