Qcash Market Cap Hits $70.84 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Qcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and $778.56 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00580149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00311774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00052747 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.