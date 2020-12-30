Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $180.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.15.

QRVO stock opened at $163.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

