Qredit Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 1,144.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

