Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $287.77 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Qtum has a market cap of $214.44 million and approximately $287.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,034,036 coins and its circulating supply is 97,514,616 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

