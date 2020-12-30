Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,402 shares of company stock valued at $20,653,683 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

