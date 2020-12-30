Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Sells $578,373.25 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NX stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

