Quark (QRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $368.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

