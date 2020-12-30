Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Trading Up 9.5%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 792,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,721% from the average daily volume of 28,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

