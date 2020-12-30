QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce sales of $2.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%.

QUIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 128.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

