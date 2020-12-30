QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

