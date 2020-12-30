Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

