Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35. The stock has a market cap of C$696,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

