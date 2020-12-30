Ratecoin Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $68,453.12 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

