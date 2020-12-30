Ratecoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $68,453.12 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

