RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $930.00 and last traded at $930.00. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLLF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.06.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

