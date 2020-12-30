RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Up 45.5%

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 4,591,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,468% from the average daily volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

