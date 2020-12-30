Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $447,647.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $447,647.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00131672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00581530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00158670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.