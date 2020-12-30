Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/15/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/17/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/17/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) was given a new GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock.

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,472 ($97.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,926.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,312.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £98.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33.

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) alerts:

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.