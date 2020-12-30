Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

