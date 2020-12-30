RED (RED) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $288,787.82 and $88,243.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00443119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

