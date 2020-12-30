Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RF. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 271,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

