Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

