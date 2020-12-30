Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.