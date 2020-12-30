Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.56. Reliv’ International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 50,348 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter. Reliv’ International had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

About Reliv’ International (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company's basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer.

