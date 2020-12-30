Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 5.8%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $72.93. Approximately 810,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 868,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

