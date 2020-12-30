Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,468 shares of company stock worth $2,789,117.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,285,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,656,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,320,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

