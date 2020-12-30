Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.67 million. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

