Reviewing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 17.05 $442.78 million $4.96 104.93 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 5.43 $266.95 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Align Technology and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 4 9 0 2.57 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus target price of $411.23, indicating a potential downside of 20.99%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Align Technology beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

