Richard K. Crumly Sells 42,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

