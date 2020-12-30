Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 64,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,415. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.