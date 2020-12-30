RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 23.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 458,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
