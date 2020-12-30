RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

About RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.