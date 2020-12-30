Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$22.94, with a volume of 27813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.80.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 in the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

