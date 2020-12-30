Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,834 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

