Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 8,962 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 228,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

