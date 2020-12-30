Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAPMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.