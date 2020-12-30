SaluS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,070.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $12.27 or 0.00043999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SaluS has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $1,070.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.63 or 0.99179105 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

