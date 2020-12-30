Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $125.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $84.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $455.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $462.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.29 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $481.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. 101,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

