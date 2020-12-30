SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in SAP by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.42.

SAP stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

