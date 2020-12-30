Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock opened at C$14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.75 million and a P/E ratio of 26.20. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$16.42.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.