Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.